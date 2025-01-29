AAP will return to power in 2027 on work done by his govt: Punjab CM Mann

Chandigarh, Feb 10 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday urged AAP cadre to work hard to ensure the party’s victory in the 2027 assembly polls as he expressed confidence that the work done by his government would once again secure the people's mandate.

Interacting with party workers during a workshop in Mohali, Mann said, "I welcome everyone to this meeting, which is being joined virtually by AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal. This is a very unique kind of event. It can be called a seminar, not a programme or a rally." Recalling his early political journey, the Punjab CM said when he came to contest elections in 2014, even in Sangrur's villages there were no proper volunteers or workers.

"No one would introduce me saying 'Bhagwant Mann will now speak'. I used to introduce myself and finish my speech on my own. Today, the Aam Aadmi Party is a national party," he said.

Mann earlier said there were doubts about whether the party's politics would work in Punjab, but the state has always welcomed new revolutions and new ideas.

Later, sharing a few snippets from the meeting on X, Mann stated: "Today, held a meeting in Mohali with the entire party organisation, including party MLAs and chairpersons. Detailed discussions were held on issues related to various constituencies." "All members were urged to work with greater strength and commitment to address people's concerns. Emphasis was also laid on ensuring that the benefits of public welfare policies effectively reach the common people," he said.

Addressing the workers, Mann said Punjab accepted Kejriwal's vision of honest politics.

He said, "Initially we got four seats after the party leadership understood the huge potential of the state. The soil of Punjab is very fertile and everything can grow here, except the seed of hatred." "Today AAP is a national party. We are in power in Punjab. We have members in the Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha, mayors, councillors, sarpanches and many other positions," he added.

Lauding the party workers, Mann said they strengthened AAP at the grassroots and created an atmosphere for the party.

The party trusts Punjab's volunteers and workers the most. That is why they are sent everywhere, whether it is Gujarat, Chhattisgarh or any other state, he said.

"Punjabis have inherited the spirit of sacrifice, hard work and commitment from the great Sikh Gurus, who have shown us this path," he added.

He told the cadres, "You must prepare for the upcoming elections and ensure that the message of the state government's pro-people policies reaches every nook and corner of Punjab. Our government has taken path-breaking initiatives for the people that were not even thought of in the last 75 years." Expressing confidence about the 2027 elections, Mann said, "Because of the work done by our government, we will stage a comeback after the Assembly polls in 2027." He said that traditional parties like the BJP, the Congress and Akali Dal are trying to "copy" AAP, but they are still far behind.

Citing an example, he said, "Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal has just learned Facebook, while we are far ahead of them. They hire trolls, but our volunteers are our real army, the Punjab Army." Urging workers to intensify outreach, the CM said, "Go to villages, cities and wards and share party programmes positively. Make people aware of the marvellous work done by the state government for public welfare." He stressed organisational strengthening and said, "We must strengthen the organisation, praise the good work of workers and help them overcome challenges. The party acknowledges good work. Rewards do come, even if delayed. Patience is the key." Listing welfare initiatives, the CM said 90 per cent of households are getting free electricity. "Toll plazas have been closed. People are getting cashless treatment worth Rs 10 lakh. The state government is giving Rs 1 crore to the families of martyrs." Outlining organisational plans, Mann said, "AAP will deploy 1,000 teams of senior leaders to strengthen the organisation. All leaders will go down to village and ward levels. Every village-ward and booth committee, along with main and frontal wings, will be made even more robust." The meeting was attended by senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia and party's state unit president Aman Arora. PTI CHS KVK KVK