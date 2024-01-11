AAP will win all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab: CM Mann

Sangrur, Jan 11 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Thursday said the AAP will win all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and added the rival parties will not be able to open their accounts.

Mann was addressing a gathering after dedicating 14 libraries to the people here, according to an official statement.

Taking on the rival political outfits, Mann said the people are so fed up with the "corrupt" leaders of these parties that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will sweep all the seats in the state during the upcoming general elections.

The people have made up their mind to give all the 13 seats of the state in the upcoming general elections to the AAP, he said.

The chief minister said the main motive of his government is to ensure welfare and progress of the people and ensure comprehensive development of the common man.

Mann said the traditional parties are envious of him because he hails from a common family and is working tirelessly to ensure public welfare.

He said these leaders had always believed that they have the divine right to rule Punjab due to which they are not able to digest that a common man is running the state efficiently.

Mann said that these leaders befooled the people for a long time but now the people are not getting swayed by their misleading propaganda.

Taking on the BJP-led Centre, he accused the Union government of maliciously stalling the Mukh Mantri Teerth Yatra (pilgrimage) scheme by not giving the trains to the state.

The trains scheduled on December 7 and 15 were not given to Punjab despite payment being made in advance, he said.

The chief minister said the sole motive is to deprive people of not paying obeisance at revered places, he said, adding these plans of the Centre will not be successful as he will resume this yatra through airplane.

Mann slammed the Centre while accusing it of not including the state's tableau in the Republic Day parade.

The Union government has "insulted" great martyrs, including Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev, Lala Lajpat Rai, Udham Singh, Kartar Singh Sarabha, Mai Bhago, and others by rejecting the state's tableau, he said.

He alleged that the Union government was trying to belittle the contribution and sacrifice of these heroes by not including their tableau in the Republic Day parade.

Mann said the state government has earmarked more than Rs 29 crore for development of the villages in Dhuri.

On this occasion, the chief minister dedicated 14 new ultra-modern libraries in Sangrur district constructed at a cost of Rs 4.62 crore.

These libraries will act as a harbinger of growth and prosperity in the state, he said, adding this path breaking initiative is aimed at inculcating reading habits among the youth of the state.

These world class libraries are equipped with ultra-modern facilities to ensure they act as a paradise for book lovers, said Mann. PTI CHS VSD AS AS