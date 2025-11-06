AAP win in Tarn Taran bypoll to boost development in border region: Kejriwal

Tarn Taran, Nov 6 (PIT) Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday campaigned in favour of party candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu for the November 11 bypoll for the Tarn Taran assembly seat in Punjab.

Addressing a gathering, Kejriwal said Sandhu's victory will give a boost to development in the border region and strengthen the hands of the Bhagwant Mann government.

Punjab government is making exemplary efforts to ensure welfare of every section of the society, and a victory from the Tarn Taran seat is important for continuation of the ongoing pace of development in the state, the AAP leader said.

Pointing out that no chief minister had visited the border town earlier, due to which it lagged behind in development, Kejriwal said that it was Mann, after assuming office in March 2022, who gave an impetus for the region's progress.

Kejriwal lauded the Mann government for transforming some of the government schools into "Schools of Eminence".

No private school is a match to these government schools, he said, adding that the rest of the government schools will also be renovated in the same manner.

The Mann government has brought a major revolution in all the sectors in the last three years, said Kejriwal, urging people to give a mandate in favour of his "pro-people" policies by electing AAP candidate Sandhu.

In his address, Chief Minister Mann said the state government has taken several "historic" initiatives, and expressed confidence that people will vote for AAP in the upcoming bypoll.

Coming down heavily on opposition leaders, Mann said they had "plundered" the state's resources for their vested political interests.

These leaders had "built their own palaces and business empires at the cost of the people and the state," said Mann, adding that any person who looted even a single penny of public money will be made accountable.

The chief minister reiterated his government's commitment to bring to book corrupt leaders and officers, however affluent they may be.

He also slammed the Congress and the Akalis, accusing them of patronising gangsters.

Polling for the Tarn Taran seat will be held on November 11, and the counting of votes will take place on November 14.

The seat fell vacant after the death of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June. PTI CHS RUK RUK