AAP withdraws MCD mayor elections scheduled for April 25

New Delhi: The AAP on Monday announced that it will not contest the upcoming elections for the posts of mayor and deputy mayor in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

The polls are scheduled to be held on April 25.

Addressing a press conference, former Delhi chief minister and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, said, "The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will play the role of a strong opposition in the MCD as well. BJP did a lot of rigging during the MCD elections but still it lost badly. Even after this, it did not stop and all the councillors were poached."

She said her party does not believe in the "politics of sabotage and horse-trading" and has, therefore, decided not to participate in the mayoral contest.

"Now the BJP should form its triple engine government and fulfil its promises made to the people of Delhi without any excuses," Atishi said.

AAP's Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj, who was also present at the press conference, accused the BJP of indulging in malpractice during the delimitation process.

"The BJP had stopped the MCD election earlier too. Wards were shifted during delimitation. There was huge fraud and corruption during the process. Despite this, BJP lost the election and AAP formed the government," Bharadwaj said.

He also alleged that BJP councillors have tried to disrupt MCD meetings.

"After much drama by BJP councillors and ongoing defections, we have decided not to field our candidate this time," he said.

The BJP's current strength in the MCD has increased to 119 following multiple defections from the AAP over the past few months. Both MPs and MLAs nominated to the MCD are eligible to vote in the upcoming elections.

According to a notice issued by the MCD Secretary's Office, the corporation will hold its ordinary meeting on April 25, with the elections for mayor and deputy mayor scheduled for 2 pm.