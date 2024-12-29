AAP women's wing protests for 2nd day outside Parvesh Verma's house over cash-for-votes allegations

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) The women's wing of AAP continued its protest for the second consecutive day outside BJP leader Parvesh Verma's residence here on Sunday.

The protesters accused Verma of distributing cash to women voters in the New Delhi Assembly constituency, said an official statement of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The protesters argued that if the funds were distributed through an NGO, they should be available to all women in Delhi and not just those in one constituency, it added.

"I came from Karawal Nagar after hearing that Parvesh Verma is giving Rs 1,100 to women. Why is this money only for women in New Delhi? We all deserve it," said a protestor.

"I came here hoping to get Rs 1,100 and Rs 2,500 that he promised. The women across Delhi need this money, not just in New Delhi," added another woman from Laxmi Nagar.

According to the statement, the protests were fuelled by viral videos allegedly showing Verma handing out cash to women.

"If the funds are coming from an NGO, they belong to everyone, not just a specific group. This discrimination is unjust," said another protestor Nanda Mohan.

The AAP's women's wing has vowed to continue the agitation until their demands are addressed.

The AAP has accused the BJP of engaging in unethical practices to influence the voters ahead of the upcoming elections.

The BJP is yet to issue a formal response to the allegations. PTI MHS AS AS