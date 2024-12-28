AAP women's wing protests outside BJP leader Parvesh Verma's house over cash-for-vote allegations

New Delhi, 28 Dec (PTI) The women's wing of AAP staged a protest outside the residence of BJP leader Parvesh Verma on Saturday, accusing him of distributing cash to women in the New Delhi Assembly constituency in a bid to "buy votes" ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

AAP's Delhi State Women's Wing President Sarika Chaudhary, in a statement, criticised the BJP leader for undermining democratic processes and demanded immediate action from the Election Commission.

The protest comes after Verma allegedly gave Rs 1,100 in cash to women, a move that AAP leaders have described as an attempt to influence voters in AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's constituency, an official statement of AAP said.

Responding to the protest, Verma said in a post on X, "Arvind Kejriwal sent people to my house to abuse me, and I said, 'Atithi Devo Bhava'." Chaudhary added, "This is nothing but an attempt to buy votes and deceive innocent women. If this is a legitimate government scheme, why is it only being implemented in one assembly constituency? We demand equal treatment for all women in Delhi." Protesters marched to Verma's residence carrying empty envelopes as a symbolic demand for the same Rs 1,100 being distributed in the New Delhi constituency, the party said.

"This selective handout is clearly a strategy to influence voters," a protester said. "If the BJP claims this is a government scheme, why aren't all women in Delhi being included? We demand clarity and accountability." The AAP women's wing also condemned alleged "harassment" faced by protesters at the site and reiterated their demand for stringent action against Verma.

"The Election Commission must take strict action against this illegal act. Democracy cannot be allowed to be compromised in this manner," Chaudhary said. PTI MHS SKY SKY