AAP women's wing taking feedback from women on initiatives of Kejriwal govt

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) The women's wing of the Aam Aadmi Party is likely to hold 45,000 meetings by the end of this month with women to discuss the steps taken by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to empower them.

The office bearers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) women's wing are holding around 1,000 to 1,200 meetings daily with the slum dwellers as well as women from all sections of the society, said an official statement.

Nearly 45,000 meetings will be held by the end of this month.

In the meeting, feedback is also being taken from women on the initiatives of the Kejriwal government like free travel in buses, Mahila Mohalla Clinic and the recently announced scheme of giving Rs 1,000 to women per month.

In about 20,000 meetings held so far, the AAP is getting tremendous support from women in the Lok Sabha elections.

Most of the women accept that Kejriwal has done a lot for them and his arrest is completely wrong, the statement added.

"The women of Delhi are extremely impressed by the patience and courage shown by Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal after his arrest. They say that all the women stand together in their struggle," it said.

The women's wing has been given a target to visit 1,000 to 1,200 houses every day and hold meetings with women.

The office bearers of the AAP women's wing are contacting women from all sections of the society, including slums, middle class and upper class.