AAP worker shot dead in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Amritsar, Sep 12 (PTI) An Aam Aadmi Party worker was shot dead by two motorcycle borne unidentified men in Naushera Pannuan village in Tarn Taran district on Thursday evening, police said.

The AAP worker, identified as Bachitar Singh (42), suffered two bullet injuries, one his chest and another in abdomen, they said.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead, the police said, adding that Singh was engaged in the real estate business.

They said the police was examining the CCTV footage of nearby areas to trace the attackers. PTI JMS CHS NB NB