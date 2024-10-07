AAP worker shot dead in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran, Oct 7 (PTI) An Aam Aadmi Party worker was shot dead allegedly by three unidentified persons here on Monday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Rajvinder Singh, a resident of Talwandi Mour Singh village, they added.

Three unidentified assailants, who were on a motorcycle, intercepted Singh's car near Takkarpur village and allegedly fired at him and fled the spot, the police said.

Singh was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to bullet injuries, they added. PTI JMS CHS RPA