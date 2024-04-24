AAP workers detained during protest at ITO Chowk against 'mistreatment' of Kejriwal in jail

New Delhi: Three AAP workers were briefly detained on Wednesday during a protest here at ITO Chowk against the alleged mistreatment of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail, officials said.

Kejriwal, the AAP's national convenor, is lodged in Tihar in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21.

The protest was led by AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar as a dozen party supporters gathered at the AAP headquarters at ITO Chowk around 9 am. Some of the protestors were doctors who wore aprons, a police officer said.

Carrying a placard in their hands, the protestors demanded that insulin be administered to Kejriwal, the officer said.

Police stopped them while they were marching towards DDU Marg. Three of them were detained but Kuldeep Kumar and the rest were dispersed, the officer said.

Among the three who were detained, two were doctors. They were taken to a nearby police station and later allowed to leave, he added.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Kuldeep Kumar, AAP's candidate for the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, said that since they were "just standing with the placards", they did not need any permission from the administration for it.

"People of Delhi are asking why the central government is playing with Kejriwal's life in Tihar. Why was he arrested without any proof. The people are ready to answer (the central government) with their votes," Kumar said.