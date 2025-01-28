AAP workers distributing money, liquor from cars with Delhi govt stickers: BJP

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) BJP candidate from the New Delhi assembly seat, Parvesh Verma, on Tuesday alleged that AAP workers were visiting various constituencies in private vehicles with "Delhi Government" stickers and distributing money and liquor.

Advertisment

No immediate reaction was available from AAP regarding the BJP candidate's charges.

"In large numbers, AAP workers were visiting various areas in private vehicles with UP registration numbers, distributing money and liquor. These vehicles had 'Delhi Government' stickers on them," Verma charged in a press conference.

He said that complaints had been filed with the Election Commission and Delhi Police and called for strict action against his AAP rival.

Advertisment

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal is the party's candidate from the New Delhi seat. Delhi will vote on February 5 and the counting will take place on February 8. PTI VIT VIT ARD ARD ARD