AAP workers facing 'harassment' by BJP workers in Kalkaji: Atishi complaints to EC

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister and AAP candidate from Kalkaji, Atishi on Wednesday lodged complaint with EC, alleging "harassment and intimidation" faced by her party volunteers in the constituency from the BJP workers.

Advertisment

She cited seven incidents of alleged "intimidation" of AAP workers in various parts of Kalkaji since January 15, in a letter to the poll body.

"BJP workers led by their candidate from Kalkaji Ramesh Bidhuri and his associates have been going around in the constituency openly hurling abuses and physically intimidating AAP workers," charged the chief minister.

Atishi demanded the Election Commission to initiate criminal proceedings against Bidhuri for allegedly "intimidating and harassing" AAP volunteers.

Advertisment

No immediate reaction was available from the BJP or Bidhuri over Atishi's charges.

The "nuisance" created by the BJP workers has increased in the last few days after the nomination, she claimed.

"As a civil society, we must not tolerate such behaviour. It is your responsibility to ensure that elections in Delhi are held in free and fair manner," she said demanding action from the Election Commission in the matter.

Advertisment

She further demanded arrest of the identified BJP workers, deployment of para military forces in the area, to ensure free and fair elections. PTI VIT HIG