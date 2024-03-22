AAP workers hit streets against Kejriwal's arrest; party says 'biggest political mistake' of BJP

New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) Raising slogans "Arvind tum sangharsh karo, hum tumhare sath hain" and "tyranny won't last", hundreds of AAP leaders and workers on Friday hit the streets to protest against the BJP over Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, with AAP ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and others being detained.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case on Thursday evening. There was a sea of khaki and blue outside the AAP headquarters on the Rouse Avenue Road in Central Delhi as multiple layers of barricades and a large number of security personnel were deployed to thwart party leaders and workers from marching towards the BJP headquarters.

Several protestors were bungled into buses as they gathered at the ITO intersection around 10.30 am to proceed towards the BJP office on the DDU Marg.

Paramilitary personnel in anti-riot gear were also deployed to maintain law and order.

Many AAP workers lay down on the road to resist the police's attempts to detain them. Women police personnel were seen dragging female protesters, many of whom were demonstrating carrying pictures of Kejriwal.

According to police, more than 50 protestors have been detained so far and taken to various police stations located far away from Central Delhi.

The AAP said that an "undeclared emergency like situation has arrived in the country and alleged that the BJP is finishing opposition parties by sending their leaders to jail or making them join it by threatening them.

The party claimed that Kejriwal's arrest will prove to be the biggest political mistake of the BJP.

As Delhi cabinet ministers Atishi, Bharadwaj and others tried to proceed towards the BJP headquarters around 11 am, they were taken away in police buses.

Police officers were seen asking protesters to disperse as prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure were in force in the area.

There was jostling between AAP workers and police as they tried to detain them. Atishi was seen resisting women police personnel who were trying to stop her from protesting.

Party workers sat down on the road and raised slogans even as police and paramilitary personnel tried to pick them up and detain them.

"I have been detained by the Delhi Police while peacefully protesting at ITO. First, these people arrest the chief minister of Delhi in false cases, and now, those participating in peaceful protests are also being arrested. If this isn't the murder of democracy, then what is?," Atishi posted on X.

Punjab Minister Harjot Bains was also detained by police .

Commuters faced a harrowing time at ITO, Rajghat and Vikas Marg in the morning as they were hit by heavy traffic congestion due to closure of roads going towards DDU Marg in view of the protest. Roads around the ED Office area in Central Delhi were also closed.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced the closure of its ITO station from 8 am to 6 pm Hours after his detention, Bharadwaj released a video on X from the Alipur police station where he along with his party's workers are seen singing "Mera rang de basanti chola".

While being detained by police, Bharadwaj alleged that Kejriwal's family members have been put under house and no one is being allowed to meet them.

Chief Minister Kejriwal spent his night at the ED office after his arrest.

AAP national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak alleged that an "undeclared emergency like situation" has arrived in the country with the BJP finishing opposition parties.

Kejriwal's arrest by the ED is "fraudulent", he said and added that "we have complete faith in the judiciary". "There could be delay but ultimately justice will be delivered and truth will prevail," Pathak said.

Addressing a press conference, the Chief Whip of the AAP in the Delhi Assembly, Dilip Pandey, said Kejriwal's arrest will prove to be the biggest political mistake of the BJP and the people of Delhi and the country will suitably reply to it in the Lok Sabha polls.

Hitting out at the AAP, Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur said AAP leaders are saying that Kejriwal will run the government from jail.

"This is an insult to the people of Delhi, law and democracy. The ED had issued summons nine times, but he (Kejriwal) did not appear before the agency. What was his compulsion not to join the investigation?" Thakur asked while speaking to reporters.

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said the Kejriwal's arrest has put forth serious questions for democracy, adding that he has become the first CM in India's history who didn't consider stepping down despite being arrested.

Punjab Chief Minister and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann met family members of Kejriwal on Friday afternoon and said the AAP stands rock solid with Arvind Kejriwal.

He is not just an individual but an idea and will emerge from this a bigger leader, he said. Earlier in the day, the Delhi traffic police issued an advisory on X, "In view of the proposed protest by political party at DDU Marg Delhi, traffic will remain heavy at IP Marg, Vikas Marg, Minto Road and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg. DDU Marg will remain closed for traffic movement. Kindly avoid these roads and plan your journey accordingly." Huge traffic congestion was also witnessed at Geeta Colony and Rajghat.

Following Kejriwal's arrest, the AAP had given a nationwide call for protest against the BJP.