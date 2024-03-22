AAP workers holds protest in Hyderabad against Kejriwal arrest

Hyderabad, Mar 22 (PTI) Over a dozen Aam Aadmi Party workers on Friday held protests near the Telangana BJP headquarters here against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and were later dispersed by the city police.

The AAP cadre held placards with the words "Modi Hatao-Bharat Bachao" and raised slogans saying “ED and CBI down down”.

“They were later dispersed off,” a police official said.

A senior official said the AAP workers earlier sought permission to hold a protest near the old Ambedkar statue. However they changed their venue later.

“@AamAadmiParty Telangana protests at BJP Headquarters in Hyderabad against arrest of @ArvindKejriwal. The dictatorship of BJP & Modi has crossed all limits. Today, India stands united for Kejriwal & protests against Modi. Jai Hind,” the party said on X.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in an excise policy-linked money laundering case on Thursday night. PTI GDK GDK SDP