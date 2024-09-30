AAP workers take out morcha to RSS headquarters with list of Kejriwal's questions

Nagpur, Sep 30 (PTI) Workers of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday took out a 'Jawab Do' morcha towards the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Mahal here, with a list of questions from party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Office-bearers and workers of the AAP led by the party's city chief, Ajinkya Kalambe, started their morcha from Chitnis Park and proceeded towards RSS headquarters, but it was stopped at Badkas Chowk.

A delegation from the party then went to the RSS headquarters to hand over a deputation with a list of questions to the functionaries. According to sources, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is not in Nagpur.

AAP Maharashtra organisation secretary Bhushan Dhakulkar said party chief and former Delhi chief minister Kejriwal had posed five questions to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during a public meeting in Delhi.

He had asked if Bhagwat agreed with the BJP’s politics of using central agencies to break up parties and topple opposition governments.

Kejriwal had also asked Bhagwat if he agreed with the saffron party's politics of calling politicians “corrupt” and then inducting them into its fold, he said.

In his 'Janata ki Adalat' public meeting at Jantar Mantar following his resignation as Delhi chief minister last week, the AAP chief had also asked the RSS chief if the BJP’s rule on the age of retirement also applied to Modi as it did to LK Advani and how he felt when BJP chief JP Nadda said his party did not need the RSS, which is the saffron party’s ideological mentor. PTI CLS ARU