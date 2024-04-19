AAP's allegation of plot to kill Kejriwal in jail 'completely false': BJP

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) The BJP on Friday dismissed as “completely false” the Aam Aadmi Party’s allegation of a plot to kill Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in jail, and said the party should refrain from making such “sensational statements”.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, party spokesperson Shazia Ilmi said, “All of us wish for his long life. We would all like him to be in good health. More than us, the jail administration would like to ensure that their patients (inmates) are taken care of.” “Why would any government agency or jail administration want to be held responsible for his (deteriorating) health conditions and try to put his life in danger? Why would anybody do such things?" she asked.

The BJP’s reaction came after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Friday reiterated his party's allegation that a conspiracy was being hatched against Kejriwal and anything can happen to him in the prison.

Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi had on Thursday alleged that there was a plot to kill Kejriwal, arrested by the ED in the Delhi excise policy case, by allegedly denying him home-cooked food and insulin in jail, a charge rejected by the prison authorities.

“Such kind of allegations are completely false. The Aam Aadmi Party should refrain from making such sensational statements,” Ilmi told reporters when asked for the BJP’s reaction to the AAP leaders’ accusation.

The BJP spokesperson also rejected Atishi’s allegation that Kejriwal was denied insulin in jail and said, “No jail in India would do this. We are a very responsible democracy.” “I don’t think it is possible to even deny insulin to a diabetic patient (lodged in jail), no matter if the person is a chief minister or somebody else,” she added. PTI PK PK MNK MNK