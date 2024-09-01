AAP's Bharti accuses BJP of sabotaging 'clean Delhi' project with illegal garbage dumping

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Senior AAP leader and Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharti on Sunday accused the BJP of trying to disrupt Kejriwal government's 'clean Delhi' project by illegally dumping garbage to defame the AAP-led MCD.

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP on Bharti's allegation.

Addressing a press conference, Bharti alleged that the BJP and other parties are not happy with the AAP ruling the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and have been time and again trying to disrupt the functioning of the civic body.

He accused them of hatching a conspiracy to fail the party's project of making Delhi clean under Arvind Kejriwal's leadership.

"I received a call from the executive engineer in MCD last midnight that a truck was unloading debris near Aurobindo College, which is hardly 50 metres away from the Malviya Nagar Police Station on the MMTC Road," Bharti said.

"The MCD official on duty, who resisted the move, was threatened with a knife and pistol by the people who got off two cars moving behind the truck full of debris," the AAP leader alleged.

Bharti said he rushed to the spot on receiving the information and found the MCD official shivering with fear. "It was absolutely shocking as the site is hardly 50 metres away from the Malviya Nagar Police Station," he charged.

The AAP MLA noted that garbage began appearing suddenly at various spots in the Malviya Nagar constituency, leading the party to question who might be responsible.

Attacking the opposition parties in Delhi, Bharti said, "For political reasons, ever since AAP has come to power in MCD, the BJP and the Congress decided to put hurdles in the functioning of the municipal body." He said as the Delhi Police comes directly under the lieutenant governor and the BJP-led Centre, they must book the culprits. PTI SLB RPA