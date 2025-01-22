AAP's 'corruption' exposed in Delhi, says Rajasthan BJP leader Radhamohan

Jaipur, Jan 22 (PTI) BJP's Rajasthan in-charge Radhamohan Das Agarwal on Wednesday said the Aam Aadmi Party's politics of "lies, corruption" has been exposed in Delhi.

Advertisment

Agarwal made the allegation in response to a question on the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi.

He also took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Talking to reporters at Jaipur Airport, Agarwal said, "Rahul Gandhi ji is a very good man. May God keep his goodness intact. He will dig such a grave for Congress that Congress will not exist anywhere in the country whereas the Aam Aadmi Party has been exposed." He said, "People have come to know that they (Aam Aadmi Party) only do politics of lies, confusion, corruption and extortion. They have nothing to do with development." Asked about the cabinet expansion in Rajasthan, Agarwal said the question can only be addressed by the chief minister.

Advertisment

"He should decide whether there should be any change in the cabinet, any expansion should be done, whether it should happen or not. It is his prerogative," he said. PTI AG VN VN