AAP's Gopal Rai to embark on two-day election campaign in Gujarat

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Delhi Minister Gopal Rai will embark on a two-day tour of Gujarat to campaign for AAP candidates in the state.

Advertisment

During his two-day tour beginning Tuesday, he will hold roadshows, 'jan sabhas' and interactions with party workers.

"He will be in Gujarat to campaign for the party," an AAP functionary said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita will also campaign for the party in the AAP supremo's absence. She is among the AAP's list of 40 star campaigners for the state.

Advertisment

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case. He is currently in judicial custody in Tihar.

Of the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, AAP has fielded candidates in Bharuch and Bhavnagar as part of the INDIA bloc. Its ally Congress is contesting 23 seats.

The Congress candidate for the Surat Lok Sabha seat withdrew his nomination. The BJP's nominee has been declared the MP from the seat.

The AAP has fielded Chaitar Vasava from Bharuch and Umesh Makwana from Bhavnagar.

Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat will be held in a single phase on May 7. PTI SLB SLB SZM