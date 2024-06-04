AAP's Hayer leading in Sangrur by over 44,000 votes

Chandigarh, Jun 4 (PTI) AAP candidate Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer is leading in Punjab's Sangrur Lok Sabha seat against SAD (Amritsar) nominee Simranjit Singh Mann, according to the Election Commission.

Hayer was leading by 44,412 votes against sitting MP Mann, according to the Election Commission data.

Sangrur parliamentary constituency is considered as the AAP's citadel.

Counting of votes for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements. PTI CHS VSD DV DV