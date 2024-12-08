Bar Council removes Sanjeev Nasiar, an AAP legal cell head, as Delhi chapter VC

New Delhi: The Bar Council of India has removed Sanjeev Nasiar from the post of Bar Council of Delhi's vice chairman, pending the completion of an inquiry into the authenticity of his law degree.

Advertisment

Nasiar, who is also the president of Aam Aadmi Party's legal cell, holds a law degree from Devi Ahilya Bai Vishwavidyalaya, Indore.

In a release issued on Sunday, the BCI said, "The sub-committee constituted by the BCI, after a thorough enquiry, concluded that the authenticity of the LLB (Hons) degree of Sanjeev Nasiar is highly questionable." It said the BCI's general council had resolved to adopt the committee's report and the BCI secretary had been directed to approach the CBI, requesting it to probe the degree's authenticity.

"Pending the outcome of the investigation, Sanjeev Nasiar is removed from the position of vice chairman, Bar Council of Delhi," said the release signed by BCI secretary Srimanto Sen.

Advertisment

It said the measure was necessary to safeguard the integrity and dignity of the legal profession and ensure public confidence in it.

"The BCI is conscientious to uphold the prestige and honour of the legal profession and remains resolute in its resolve to uphold its sanctity to ensure that only those meeting the highest standards of ethics and qualifications are permitted to practice law in India," the release said.