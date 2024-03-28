AAP's legal cell lawyers protest against Kejriwal's arrest

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) The lawyers associated with Aam Aadmi Party's legal cell on Wednesday staged protests outside various district courts in Delhi over arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate.

The lawyers protested outside Patiala House, Saket, Tis Hazari, Dwarka, Karkardooma and Rohini courts, said AAP legal cell president Sanjeev Nasiar.

"Kejriwal has provided term insurance, medical policy and subsidized electricity facility to lawyers in their chambers. All the lawyers are standing in support of Chief Minister Kejriwal," Nasiar said.

Earlier in the day, Delhi High Court Acting Chief Justice Manmohan cautioned lawyers against staging protests on court premises over arrest of Kejriwal, saying the consequences would be "severe" pointing the right of a person to approach the court can not be taken away.

AAP's Lok Sabha poll candidate from New Delhi Somnath Bharti also participated in lawyers' demonstration at Saket district court.

Kejriwal was arrested last week by the ED in a money laundering case linked to now scrapped excise policy of his government. He is in custody of the agency till Thursday. PTI VIT KVK KVK