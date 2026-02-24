AAP's 'Meri Rasoi' scheme aimed at influencing 2027 assembly polls in Punjab: BJP leader

Chandigarh, Feb 24 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia on Tuesday criticised the Punjab government over its newly announced "Meri Rasoi" scheme, calling it an attempt to influence voters for the 2027 assembly elections.

Kalia said that the scheme, which proposes distribution of pulses, sugar, turmeric, salt and edible oil to 40 lakh families, covering nearly 1.33 crore people in the state, was politically motivated and aimed at attracting voters in an election year.

Referring to the recently announced Rs 10 lakh health insurance scheme, Kalia said that under the plan, insurance cover of Rs 1 lakh was to be provided by United India Insurance Company and Rs 9 lakh through the State Health Agency.

He claimed that several questions raised by him earlier regarding the scheme had not been answered.

The BJP leader further alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party government had failed to fulfil key promises made in its election manifesto, including providing Rs 1,000 per month to women and generating 25 lakh jobs for youth.

He also alleged that the party's promise of making Punjab corruption-free within a month of forming the government had also not been met.

Kalia expressed confidence that the people of Punjab would vote the AAP government out of power in the 2027 Assembly elections.