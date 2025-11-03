AAP's pledge of giving Rs 1,000 per month to every woman to be fulfilled next budget: Punjab CM

Tarn Taran, Nov 3 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said his government will fulfil his party's poll promise of providing Rs 1,000 per month to every woman in the next budget.

Campaigning for AAP candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu for the November 11 Tarn Taran bypoll, the chief minister said his government was fulfilling every promise made to the people.

"The promise of Rs 1,000 made to our mothers and sisters will also be fulfilled after passing it in the upcoming budget," he said.

Mann expressed confidence about the Aam Aadmi Party's landslide victory in the bypoll. It is written on the wall that AAP will register a massive win in the Tarn Taran bypoll due to the "pro-people" policies of the state government, he said.

He pointed out that the state government has ensured a holistic development of Punjab and the prosperity of its people. In the dearth of any concrete issue, the opposition is criticising the state government only for the sake of it, Mann claimed.

Undeterred by it, the state government will continue to work for the well-being of the people and development of the state, the chief minister said.

Training his guns against Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, the chief minister said the former deputy CM was trying to "mislead the people through his political gimmicks".

The Badal family has committed "heinous sins" against the state, and people can never forgive them, he claimed.

Taking a dig at the SAD leader, Mann claimed Badal is "very fond of boasting" that a lot of development had taken place during the Akali rule, whereas he is "silent" over the incidents of police firing against the anti-sacrilege protesters in Faridkot in 2015.

The Badals only aimed at "expanding their business without bothering about the state and its people", the AAP leader alleged.

He claimed the period from 2007 to 2017 was the "darkest period" of Punjab when transport, cable, sand, drug and other mafias flexed their muscles.

The chief minister alleged that traditional parties "mercilessly plundered" Punjab and its people, leading to their ouster from power in the state.

Polling for the Tarn Taran bypoll will be held on November 11, and the results will be announced on November 14. The seat fell vacant following the death of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June. PTI CHS NSD NSD