AAP's political affairs committee meeting underway at Kejriwal's residence, to take call on attending Opposition meet

New Delhi: The AAP's political affairs committee met at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here on Sunday to discuss the prevailing political scenario in the country and take a decision on whether it should attend the opposition parties' meeting in Bengaluru.

Advertisment

The political affairs committee (PAC), headed by Kejriwal, is the highest decision making body of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Party leaders said the meeting was underway and would decide whether to attend the opposition parties' meeting in Bengaluru.

The PAC meeting comes soon after the Congress made its stand clear on the Centre's ordinance on administrative services in Delhi and said the party will oppose if a bill is brought to replace the ordinance in Parliament.

Advertisment

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said the party's stand is clear as it will oppose any such move by the Centre to intervene in states ruled by opposition parties through the governors and has decided to oppose the Delhi ordinance in Parliament whenever a bill comes up.

"We took the decision yesterday. We are not going to support any attempt to sabotage the federal system of the country and to intervene in the state matters through governors. We are not going to support the Delhi ordinance," he told PTI.

Reacting to Venugopal's remarks, AAP MP and national spokesperson Raghav Chadha tweeted, "Congress announces its unequivocal opposition to the Delhi Ordinance. This is a positive development."