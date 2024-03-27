AAP's Punjab MP from Jalandhar Sushil Kumar Rinku joins BJP

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party Lok Sabha member Sushil Kumar Rinku joined the BJP on Wednesday.

Rinku became the Lok Sabha MP from Jalandhar in Punjab last year after winning a bypoll there with a huge margin. He is the only AAP member in the outgoing Lok Sabha.

A former Congress MLA, Rinku had switched to the AAP on April 27, 2023, and a day later, was declared the AAP candidate from the Jalandhar parliamentary constituency.

Rinku is now likely to contest the Lok Sabha election on a BJP ticket after joining the party, the sources said.