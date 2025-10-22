AAP's Punjab unit slams Delhi Minister Sirsa for 'illogical' remarks on Delhi haze

Patiala, Oct 22 (PTI) Punjab Minister Balbir Singh lambasted Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday for his "illogical" criticism of the AAP dispensation in the border state for the haze in the national capital, saying Punjab has recorded a 60-70 per cent reduction in stubble burning incidents.

As Delhi remained blanketed by haze with air quality in the "very poor" category, the BJP-led Delhi government blamed Punjab's stubble burning for the situation in the national capital, claiming the state forced farmers to burn a record amount of paddy residue on Diwali night.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi on Tuesday, Sirsa accused AAP of "playing religion politics".

He had claimed that while AAP leaders "condemned the Delhi chief minister, the BJP and Sanatan Dharm followers over festival celebrations", the real reason behind the worsening air quality was large-scale stubble burning in Punjab.

Hitting back, Balbir Singh called Sirsa's comments "illogical and baseless". The Punjab health minister also questioned the logic behind linking Punjab's farm fires to Delhi's pollution, even as he pointed out that stubble burning cases this year so far are way fewer.

"When the smoke from Punjab isn't affecting Punjab itself, Chandigarh, Ambala, or Kurukshetra, then how can it reach Delhi?" he asked.

Singh added that the entire Indo-Gangetic plain suffers from pollution caused mainly by vehicles, industries, construction dust, and garbage, while firecrackers further worsen the situation during the festive season.

Citing official data, the Punjab health minister said the state has recorded a 60 to 70 per cent reduction in stubble burning incidents this year due to strict monitoring and awareness among farmers.

He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene a joint meeting with the chief ministers of all affected states to find a comprehensive solution to the entire issue. "Nothing will come out of abusing AAP and Arvind Kejriwal," Singh said.

Meanwhile, farmer outfit BKU (Dakaunda) leader Jagmohan Singh termed Sirsa's statement "laughable and politically motivated." "Delhi's pollution is mainly due to its own vehicular traffic, industrial emissions, and Diwali fireworks," he said.

Balbir Singh, as well as Jagmohan Singh, said that Punjab's farmers are being unfairly targeted in the blame game over Delhi's air quality and called for a scientific, cooperative approach instead of pointing fingers.