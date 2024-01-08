AAP's Rajya Sabha candidates Sanjay Singh, N D Gupta, Swati Maliwal file nominations

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party MPs Sanjay Singh and N D Gupta, and former Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal filed their nominations for the January 19 Rajya Sabha elections here on Monday, officials said.
The AAP had on Friday nominated Maliwal as its Rajya Sabha candidate, and renominated Singh and N D Gupta for a second term in the Upper House of Parliament.
The six-year term of Singh, N D Gupta and Sushil Kumar Gupta ends on January 27. Maliwal's name has been nominated by the party to replace Sushil Gupta.
Maliwal, N D Gupta and Singh filed their nominations at the Delhi Transport Department's office in Civil Lines, the officials said.
Singh, who is in jail in connection with a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, arrived at the Transport Department office amid tight security to file his nomination papers.
Escorted by police personnel, Singh waved at mediapersons as he alighted from a prison van. The AAP leader's supporters raised slogans like "Sanjay Singh Zindabad" and "Jail ke taale tootenge, Sanjay Singh chhutenge".
Singh's wife Anita and father Dinesh were also present at the Transport Department office and were seen standing next to the MP when he handed over his nomination papers to Returning Officer Ashish Kundra.
Anita Singh said her husband was happy to see AAP workers.
"Arvind Kejriwal, who is his (Singh's) elder brother, has given him this responsibility by renominating him for a second term. This must be the first time in history that someone is coming from jail to file their Rajya Sabha nomination. Lok Sabha nominations have been filed in such situations but not Rajya Sabha. Sanjay Singh creates history," she said.
After filing her nomination, Maliwal thanked Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal for the opportunity.
"I have just filed the nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections and I am very emotional. I want to thank Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh from the bottom of my heart for sending a common woman like me to the Rajya Sabha," she said.
She said her eight-year stint as the DCW chief was like 'tapasya' and she handled 1,70,000 cases during this time.
"I worked day and night... The voice that was earlier heard in the streets will now resonate in the House for women, youths, farmers and for every citizen of the country," she added.
Maliwal said she hoped that Singh would soon return to the Rajya Sabha.
On bidding adieu to the DCW, she said she has not been able to sleep since Friday.
"The DCW is an important part of my life. Wherever I am, I can never separate myself from the DCW," she said.
Maliwal resigned as the DCW chairperson soon after the AAP named her as its Rajya Sabha candidate on Friday.
The election, if necessary, to fill up the three vacancies in the Rajya Sabha will be held on January 19. The last date for filing nominations is January 9 while the scrutiny of nominations will take place on January 10. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is January 12. PTI SLB DIV DIV