AAP's Rs 1,000 monthly aid promise for Punjab women to be fulfilled in next budget: CM

Chandigarh, Jan 14 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said his government will fulfil the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) poll promise of providing Rs 1,000 per month to every woman in the state with the required provisions to be made in the next budget.

Addressing a state-level Maghi Mela gathering in Sri Muktsar Sahib, Mann asserted that the AAP government is honouring every commitment made to the people of Punjab.

"We have honoured every commitment made to the people," said Mann.

The announcement comes amid criticism from the opposition, who have accused the AAP government of making tall promises at the time of polls, but failing to fulfil them after coming to power.

Hitting out at his rivals, Mann said the AAP, after coming to power, worked to set the system right.

"The 'jhaadu' (broom), which is the symbol of AAP, has cleaned the political system, and that is why traditional parties are baffled. These (rival party) leaders are attacking me only because I come from a common family, something they are unable to digest," he said.

Stressing that people are supreme in a democracy, Mann said the massive turnout at the Muktsar rally reflects the love and affection people have for his government and its policies.

"Other parties are also holding rallies, but Sukhbir Badal's rally must have ended by now because hardly anyone would have gone there," he remarked, referring to a Shiromani Akali Dal event in Muktsar on Maghi.

He said the opposition parties were envious of the AAP government's pro-people and pro-Punjab stance and were therefore trying to defame the ruling party.

"I will leave no stone unturned to safeguard the interests of Punjab and Punjabis at any cost," he asserted.

Highlighting governance priorities, the chief minister said more than 63,000 youths have been provided jobs purely on merit, without corruption or recommendation. He said more than 10,000 new police personnel are being recruited to enhance the efficiency of the Punjab Police.

He added that several public libraries have been opened to help students study and excel, uninterrupted power is being provided to all sectors, and 90 per cent of households are receiving free electricity.

Mann said even remote villages have received water for the first time, something opposition leaders never prioritised, while work on over 49,000 km of roads is progressing at full pace.

He claimed that previous governments were responsible for brain drain due to flawed policies, but reverse migration has begun since his government assumed office. PTI SUN RHL