AAP's Sanjay Singh absent, charges couldn't be framed in Sultanpur court in MCC violation case

Sultanpur (UP), Jan 9 (PTI) Charges could not be framed against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday due to his absence in a case related to the violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in the MP/MLA court here.

Special Public Prosecutor Vaibhav Pandey said Singh, along with 12 other accused, is facing charges for violating MCC and the Epidemic Act. The case is related to a public meeting held in April 2021 in support of AAP's district panchayat member candidate in Hasanpur.

According to Pandey, the incident occurred on April 13, 2021, when the Station House Officer (SHO) of Bandhua Kala, Praveen Kumar Singh, filed an FIR accusing Singh of conducting a public meeting at 3.30 pm. The meeting lacked official permission and Singh was accompanied by 50-60 people. This event violated the Epidemic Act and other regulations.

Following the investigation, the police charged 12 individuals, all residents of Hasanpur. The charge sheet was sent to the court.

In July 2024, Singh surrendered in court and was granted bail on two bonds of Rs 20,000 each and personal surety. The next date of hearing in the case was not immediately known. PTI COR CDN KSS KSS