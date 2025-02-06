AAP's Sanjay Singh alleges poaching attempt by BJP; saffron party threatens legal action

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) AAP leader Sanjay Singh accused the BJP on Thursday of offering money to seven of his party candidates to switch sides, ahead of the Delhi Assembly poll results on February 8, prompting the saffron outfit to demand his apology and threaten him with legal action.

Singh alleged at a press conference here that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders made phone calls to seven AAP MLAs, who also contested the Delhi Assembly polls, offering them Rs 15 crore each to join the saffron outfit.

"Some were even offered (money) at face-to-face meetings," the Rajya Sabha MP said. "This clearly shows that the BJP has accepted its defeat before the results and that is why it is trying something like this," he added.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said in a statement that Singh should either retract his allegations and tender an apology or face legal action.

Singh's allegation is an indication of his frustration over the imminent defeat of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates in the Delhi election, he said.

"Singh should not forget that his party leader and the Delhi chief minister is facing a defamation case over her false allegations, similar to those levelled by him," Sachdeva said.

Singh said the AAP has advised its candidates to record such calls and use spy cameras to document what transpires at any face-to-face meeting, if such offers are made.

Polling across Delhi's 70 Assembly constituencies took place on Wednesday to decide the electoral fate of 699 candidates.

The results, scheduled to be announced on Saturday, will determine whether the ruling AAP can secure a third consecutive term in the capital or if the BJP's 27-year wait to return to in power in Delhi ends. PTI MHS VIT RC