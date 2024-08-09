AAP's Sanjay Singh misses court appearance in UP due to Parliament session

Sultanpur (UP), Aug 9 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on Friday failed to turn up at the district court here due to the Parliament session.

He was required to appear in the court in connection with a 2001 sit-in over poor electricity supply.

The court posted the matter for August 12 after his missing the hearing.

Besides Singh, former SP MLA and national spokesperson Anoop Sanda were scheduled to appear in the MP/MLA court Friday.

Singh's counsel Madan Singh informed the court that due to the Parliament session he could not attend the court and gave an application seeking time. The Magistrate was also on leave Friday.

According to Special Public Prosecutor Vaibhav Pandey, on June 19, 2001, a demonstration was held near an over bridge close to city's Sabzi Mandi area under the leadership of former SP MLA Anoop Sanda against the poor power supply.

Sanjay Singh, former councillors Kamal Srivastava, Vijay Kumar, Santosh and Subhash Chaudhary had taken part in it.

A case was registered against all of them at the Kotwali Nagar Police Station.

All six were convicted by Special Magistrate Yogesh Yadav January 11, 2023 and were awarded three years' imprisonment.

An appeal against their conviction was dismissed on Tuesday and the sentence was upheld. PTI COR SNS VN VN