AAP's Sarvesh Mishra threatens legal action on 'false' reports of him receiving money in Delhi excise case

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) AAP leader Sarvesh Mishra on Saturday claimed that "media reports of him receiving any money" in connection with the Delhi excise policy case is "fake" and warned that he will initiate legal action.

Advertisment

In a post in Hindi on X, the AAP spokesperson said, "For the last two days, many news channels/newspapers/media organisations have been running misleading news that I have confirmed receiving money from someone." "I want to clarify that I have never said that. These are completely baseless and malicious allegations and a conspiracy to defame and tarnish my reputation," he further said.

Mishra also requested the media to abstain from publishing such "false news".

"I request all types of media outlets publishing such false news to abstain from doing so, else I will have to take legal action for defamation. Honesty, truth, service and fearlessness are the principles of our leader Sanjay Singh. I will not compromise with it," he wrote.

Advertisment

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday summoned two associates of arrested AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh for questioning in the money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy, officials said.

A Delhi court on Thursday sent Singh to ED custody for five days. The central agency had claimed that Dinesh Arora, a businessman accused in the case, delivered Rs 2 crore in cash at the AAP Rajya Sabha member's residence in two tranches.

Singh has rebutted the claim.

The ED on Wednesday took into custody Singh -- the second high-profile AAP leader arrested after Manish Sisodia -- in the case. PTI ABU SZM