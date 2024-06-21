AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj accuses South Delhi BJP MP of violating MCC during LS polls

New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) Senior AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Thursday alleged that newly elected South Delhi BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri violated the model code of conduct during the recently held Lok Sabha poll, by meeting the chief secretary along with a delegation.

There was no immediate reaction from Bidhuri on the allegation.

At a press conference, Bhardwaj claimed that the meeting was a violation of the Representation of People's Act 1951 and came under "corrupt practices" aimed at influencing the voters.

He said that the alleged offence could even lead to cancellation of the election.

The AAP leader also demanded the Centre to take action against the chief secretary.

Bhardwaj said the meeting between Bidhuri and the chief secretary took place on April 24 and he got the information about it from the Facebook page of a former BJP MLA. PTI VIT NB NB