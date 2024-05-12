AAP's student wing takes out cycle rally, urges public to vote against 'dictatorship'

New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party's students' wing, Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), on Sunday took out a cycle rally here and appealed to the public to vote against "dictatorship".

The rally was flagged off from the party's headquarters at Rouse Avenue under the campaign 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se'.

Wearing T-shirts and caps with 'Jail Ka Jawab Se Vote' written on them, the youth riding bicycles campaigned to remove the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government from the Centre calling the party "dictatorial".

The AAP's Delhi Convener and Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai and INDIA alliance candidate from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat Somnath Bharti attended the rally.

"The Aam Aadmi Party is going among the people against the dictatorship of the BJP in various ways. Earlier, we carried out our campaign through walkathon and today we are spreading the message through cyclothon that this time it is very important to end the dictatorship of the BJP to save the country.

"It is necessary to save the Constitution and democracy. Through the cyclothon, this team spreads the message of saving the Constitution and democracy," Rai said at the event.

Bharti expressed confidence that the INDIA alliance will sweep all seven seats in the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, scheduled on May 25.

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said, "Delhiites are saying that the BJP has destroyed the Constitution and democracy. A sitting chief minister was picked up by the BJP and put in jail without any evidence. By putting Arvind Kejriwal in jail, the BJP proved that it is very scared of its defeat in the Lok Sabha elections." Bharti added that the Supreme Court took cognizance of the matter to provide a "level playing field" to everyone.

"After Arvind Kejriwal came out of jail, a message has been sent to the entire country that there is still some organisation which is concerned about the democracy and constitution of the country," he said. PTI SJJ BHJ BHJ