AAP's vote share up by six per cent despite defeat, BJP's votes lower by 2 per cent despite victory

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) In a consolation to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that failed to win even a single Lok Sabha seat in Delhi, its vote share registered an impressive increase of nearly six per cent as compared to 2019 polls while the winner BJP lost its polled votes by nearly two per cent as compared to 2019 polls, according to results announced on Tuesday.

The Congress that failed to win any seat out of three contested by it in Delhi, lost its vote share by over three per cent as compared to 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The vote share figures of the three parties were likely to change marginally with the final data yet to be released by the Election Commission.

The BJP's vote share of 54.33 per cent yielded it a clean sweep of all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi for the third time in a row. Its vote shares in 2019 and 2014 polls were 56.7 per cent and 46.6 per cent, respectively.

The turnout of May 25 Lok Sabha polls for seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi was 58.69 per cent. Around 89.21 lakh voters exercised their franchise out of total 1.52 eligible electors.

The AAP that contested East Delhi, West Delhi, New Delhi and South Delhi seats could not win any seat. Its vote share, however, was 24.14 per cent as compared to 18.2 per cent in 2019 polls. The AAP's vote share was 33.1 per cent in 2014 general elections but it lost all seven seats that it contested.

This time, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) partners AAP and Congress gave a direct, one to one fight to the BJP through a seat-sharing formula. The Congress contested North East Delhi, North West Delhi and Chandni Chowk seats and lost all three.

The Congress managed a vote share of 18.94 per cent which was 22.6 per cent in 2019 elections. It was, however, higher than 15.2 per cent vote share of the party in 2014 polls. PTI VIT AS AS