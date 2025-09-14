AAP's women workers hold protest in Delhi against India-Pak Asia Cup cricket match

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Women workers of the AAP held a protest here on Sunday against the India-Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match, and urged people to boycott the game.

Traditional rivals India and Pakistan will face off in Dubai on Sunday in what will be the first match between the two sides since the military conflict in May, when India launched strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan-controlled territories after 26 people were killed in a dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

Several opposition parties have slammed the BJP-led Central government, calling the match an insult to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and the Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives on the borders.

In a post on X, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal said, "Playing a match with Pakistan is treason against the country and every Indian is very angry about it." Senior party leader Manish Sisodia said Prime Minister Modi had himself declared that "talks and terrorism cannot go together." "Have the flames of Operation Sindoor cooled so quickly that cricket matches are being played with the same terrorists?" he posed on X.

AAP's Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj said when the BJP was in the opposition, it would always demand a boycott of cricket matches with Pakistan. "But now, when they are in power, they are allowing a cricket match with Pakistan within a few months of the Pahalgam terror attack," he said.

Earlier in the day, Bharadwaj held an online meeting with all party Lok Sabha MPs, asking them to boycott the match.