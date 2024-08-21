AAP's women's wing protest at Rajghat demanding justice in Kolkata doc's rape-murder case

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) The women's wing of the Aam Aadmi Party held a protest outside Rajghat, the memorial to Mahatma Gandhi, on Wednesday demanding justice for the trainee woman doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at a hospital in Kolkata.

Holding placards and raising slogans, the protesters demanded stringent punishment for the perpetrators of the crime.

"Whatever happened in Kolkata was extremely saddening. We have gathered here to demand justice for the victim. We want the accused involved in the heinous crime to be hanged," a protester told PTI Videos.

Another protester said women are not safe, and this is extremely worrying.

"This has been the problem for centuries. How will our daughters step out of home if this is the situation?" she said. PTI SLB NSD NSD