AAP's women's wing protests at Rajghat demanding justice in Kolkata doc rape-murder case

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) The women's wing of the Aam Aadmi Party held a protest outside Rajghat, the memorial to Mahatma Gandhi, on Wednesday demanding justice for the trainee woman doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered at a hospital in Kolkata.

Holding placards and raising slogans, the protesters demanded stringent punishment for the perpetrators of the crime.

"Whatever happened in Kolkata was extremely saddening. We have gathered here to demand justice for the victim. We want the accused involved in the heinous crime to be hanged," a protester told PTI Videos.

Another protester said women are not safe, and this is extremely worrying. "This has been the problem for centuries. How will our daughters step out of home if this is the situation?" she said.

The AAP's women's wing also paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

AAP Delhi State Mahila Morcha president Sarika Chaudhary, MLAs Preeti Singh Tomar and Dhanwati Chandela, along with many women councillors and workers were present at the protest.

"We are really saddened that such painful incidents are increasing every day, be it Kolkata, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar or any other part of the country. Every day, we read news of rape cases, even small girls are being raped.

"The Central government should frame strict laws on this. Those who commit such heinous crimes against children should get severe punishment and it should be settled as soon as possible in fast-track courts," Chaudhary said.

Tomar urged the Centre to frame a strict law for the protection of doctors.

"Today, 12 years after the Nirbhaya case, such a horrific incident has come to light again. The only difference is that this time a doctor became the victim, that too inside a hospital," she said.

The AAP legislator stressed that all parties should set aside their political differences, unite and raise their voice against harassment of women. PTI SLB SLB NSD NSD