Aastha special train from Odisha takes 1400 Sri Ram devotees to Ayodhya

Bhubaneswar, Feb 6 (PTI) Around 1400 devotees of Lord Ram from Odisha on Tuesday boarded the “Aastha Special Train” for Ayodhya Dham from here.

Advertisment

“The first Aastha Special Train from Odisha has left the state with groups of Sri Ram devotees from Puri and Jagatsinghpur Parliamentary constituencies,” Samal said.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ending the centuries-long wait of millions of devotees.

The special Aastha train service will soon commence from Puri, Cuttack, and Bhadrak, carrying devotees for the darshan of Ram Lalla in the newly-built Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Railway sources said that each Aastha train comprises 20 sleeper coaches. One train can accommodate around 1,400 people.

The Indian Railways is running more than 200 Aastha special trains from various cities and tier 1 and tier 2 towns across India to Ayodhya after the Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22. PTI AAM AAM NN