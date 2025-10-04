Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign key step towards making India developed by 2047: Jaipur MP

Jaipur, Oct 4 (PTI) Jaipur MP Manju Sharma on Saturday announced that various events under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan will be organised across Rajasthan from September 15 to December 25.

These will include traders' and industrialists' meets, morning rallies, torch marches, street plays, farmers' marches, spiritual gatherings, women micro-entrepreneurs' conferences, seminars, and painting competitions themed on 'self-reliant India'.

Speaking at a press conference held at the BJP office here, Sharma said that Aatmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan, or the Self-Reliant India campaign, is a significant step towards fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Developed India by 2047'.

She said the campaign is not just a government programme but a public movement aimed at empowering every Indian to become self-reliant and contribute to nation-building.

The initiative focuses on promoting self-employment, skill development and local products across various sectors. Special emphasis is being laid on strengthening women economically by supporting products made by self-help groups, she added.

"The first step towards self-reliance is to prioritise local," Sharma said.

Highlighting the role of youth, the MP said they are being encouraged to become self-sufficient through innovation, start-ups, and digital platforms.

She also appealed to people to adopt the 'Vocal for Local' initiative and maximise the use of local products and services.