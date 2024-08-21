AAVIN worker dies after falling into conveyor belt at dairy unit in TN

Chennai, Aug 21 (PTI) A contract employee of Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers' Federation Ltd, popularly known as AAVIN, died on Wednesday after accidentally falling into a conveyor belt at the dairy unit in neighbouring Tiruvallur district.

The victim, a 30 year-old woman, was working on August 20 at the dairy unit when the incident occurred.

According to an official release from Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers' Federation, Managing Director S Vineeth, around 16 employees were engaged in segregation of the milk packets at the factory when Umarani accidentally fell into the conveyor belt and died on the spot.

The woman's colleagues informed authorities and a complaint has been lodged with the local police station, the release said.

Action has been taken against the company officials including the night supervisor, deputy manager, machinery supervisor following the incident, it said.

AAVIN'S Tiruvallur dairy produces about 1 lakh litre of milk across categories and on an average employs about 31 people a day, it added.