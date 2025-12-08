'... ab Bengal ki bari' chants from BJP MPs greet PM in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi entered the Lok Sabha to initiate a discussion on 150 years of Vande Mataram, ruling BJP members welcomed him with the slogan of "Bihar ki jeet hamari hai, ab Bengal ki bari hai".

Rising from their seats, they also greeted Modi with chants of 'Vande Mataram'.

The slogan "Bihar ki jeet hamari hai, ab Bengal ki baari hai" that the BJP members raised in the House roughly translates as, "We won Bihar. It's now the turn of West Bengal".

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), comprising the BJP, JD(U), the LJP (RV) and some smaller parties, retained power in Bihar, decimating the opposition Mahagathbandhan in the assembly polls earlier last month.

While the NDA secured 202 seats in the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly, the opposition Mahagathbandhan ended up securing just 34 seats, with the RJD bagging 25 seats, Congress six seats, the CPI(ML) Liberation two seats and the CPI(M) one.

The assembly polls in West Bengal are due to be held next year. PTI PK RT