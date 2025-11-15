Abandoned bag causes panic at Mumbai metro station; nothing suspicious found

Mumbai, Nov 15 (PTI) Panic gripped Gundavali metro station in Andheri area of Mumbai on Saturday afternoon when an abandoned bag was spotted on its premises, officials said, adding that no suspicious object was found during checking.

The black bag was found near the ticket counter on the first floor of the station, prompting authorities to deploy a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and sniffer dogs for checking.

Officials confirmed that no suspicious items were found inside the bag. Notably, an unclaimed bag was found outside the busy Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Friday.

Security in busy areas and railway stations in Mumbai has been increased in the wake of the Delhi car blast. PTI ZA NSK