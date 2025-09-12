Abandoned BSNL building collapses in Jabalpur, 1 injured

Jabalpur, Sep 12 (PTI) A man was injured after a part of an abandoned 4-storey building of the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) collapsed in Jabalpur city on Friday evening, police said.

The incident took place around 5 pm in Vikas Nagar as rains lashed the city.

The building, which served as residential quarters for BSNL officials, had been abandoned 20 years ago and was in a dilapidated state, local residents said.

Devendra Raikwar (30) was pulled out from under the rubble and rushed to a hospital, Vijay Nagar police station house officer Virendra Pawar told PTI over phone at 9.45 pm.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Jabalpur Municipal Corporation and police were searching the rubble, he said. PTI LAL KRK