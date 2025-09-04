Abandoned building in Delhi's Bawana collapses; no one hurt

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) An abandoned fire-hit building in outer north Delhi's Bawana area collapsed on Thursday, officials said.

The three-storey building with a basement was struck by a fire last year.

The structure in Sector 4 of Bawana had been abandoned since then, an officer said.

"The building was in a dilapidated/emaciated condition and collapsed today. No person was injured and no loss of human life or property occurred," the officer said.

After the incident, four fire tenders and two ambulances were deployed, he said.

An official of the Delhi Fire Services said the collapse was reported to it at 2.41 pm. PTI SSJ VN VN