Abandoned packets of charas worth Rs 16 cr seized from Gujarat seashore

Devbhumi Dwarka, Jun 9 (PTI) As many as 30 packets of charas, worth Rs 16 crore, were found abandoned on the seashore in Devbhumi Dwarka district of Gujarat, police said on Sunday.

Three sacks containing the contraband were found on the shore near Varvala, an official said.

"While patrolling along the coast, personnel from the local police and special operations group (SOG) found three plastic sacks containing 30 packets near Varvala two nights ago," Devbhumi Dwarka Superintendent of Police Nitesh Pandey said.

Officials from the forensic science laboratory (FSL) were called for verification, and they ascertained that the packets contained 32 kg of charas, worth Rs 16 crore in the international market, he said.

A first information report (FIR) was registered at Dwarka police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he said.

Prima facie, it appears that the contraband got washed ashore from the deep sea, the official said, adding that the matter is being investigated. PTI COR KA ARU