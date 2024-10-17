Abducted 13-year-old girl rescued in Jammu, minor boy held

Jammu, Oct 17 (PTI) A 13-year-old girl was rescued here from the clutches of her minor abductor within 24 hours of the kidnapping, police said on Thursday.

The alleged abductor has also been apprehended following a written complaint by the victim's mother in Bihar on Wednesday, they said.

In her complaint to Police Post Supwal in Samba district, the woman claimed that her minor daughter has been kidnapped by some unknown person, the police spokesperson said.

A case under relevant sections of law was registered and a search was started to trace the abducted girl, he said.

Special teams conducted raids at different places and finally after a lot of effort coupled with technical analysis, the girl was recovered from Phallain Mandal area of Jammu, the spokesperson said.