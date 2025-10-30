Abducted 27-day-old infant rescued, childless couple among 5 held

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) A childless couple, a house help and two minors were nabbed for allegedly kidnapping a 27-day-old infant near west Delhi’s Pacific Mall, an official said on Thursday.

According to police, on October 8, a woman lodged a complaint that her newborn had been abducted in the early hours of the day near Subhash Nagar.

"Multiple teams launched an investigation. During the probe, police scanned footage from over 200 CCTV cameras and found two people fleeing on a scooter with the infant around 5 am. The vehicle was later found to be stolen from Naraina," the officer said.

Police traced the scooter's chain of custody to Anil, who had received it from an accused identified as Vikas alias Ryon, currently lodged in jail in another case. It was later handed over to a minor, who revealed the entire kidnapping plot during interrogation, the officer added.

Initial investigation revealed that Maya (40), a house help in Uttam Nagar, had befriended her neighbours — Shubh Karan (36) and his wife Sanyogita (27), who were childless after several years of marriage.

After noticing a woman with a newborn living on the roadside near Pacific Mall, Maya allegedly conspired with the couple to abduct the baby, the police said.

She offered Rs 20,000 to a minor to execute the plan. The minor, along with his associate, another juvenile, carried out the kidnapping using the stolen scooter and handed the infant to Maya, who later gave the child to the couple, the police said.

All the accused have been apprehended from their residences in Uttam Nagar. Shubh Karan, Sanyogita, and Maya were arrested on Wednesday, and both minors have been sent to an observation home, the officer said.

"The child was rescued safely and handed back to the parents," he added.