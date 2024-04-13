Abducted baby rescued, 17-year-old Bangladeshi girl detained for abduction

Thane, Apr 13 (PTI) Bhiwandi police in the district on Saturday rescued a four-month-old boy and apprehended a 17-year-old Bangladeshi girl for allegedly abducting him, an official said.

The child's father had lodged a complaint that he had gone missing from Manpada area of Dombivli in the district in the morning.

Crime branch officials got a tip that the girl had abducted the baby boy and she was heading for Bhiwandi. She was nabbed at the Bhiwandi State Transport bus depot and the child was rescued, said senior inspector Yogesh Awhad of crime unit II of Bhiwandi police.

Both were handed over to the Manpada police station, he added.

The girl, who was questioned through an interpreter, told police that she had been brought to India illegally by a man from Manpada who had promised her a job. He pushed her into the flesh trade instead, she claimed.

Her motive behind abducting the child was not known yet, inspector Awhad said. PTI COR KRK